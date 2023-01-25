D93 talks about annexing more homes into school boundaries

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Bonneville County School District 93 held a work session on Wednesday. One of the items discussed was a 'Property Annexation Process and Timeline.'

Discussion is still early in the process, but talks are considering annexing a few more homes into the D93 boundaries.

On Wednesday, D93 Superintendent Dr. Scott Woolstenhulme brought it up to the board for the first time.

These families already have students attending D93 schools. Woolstenhulme says, "Their families have opened enrolled in our schools for many years and they're hoping that instead of having to continue open enroll that they might be able to go through the process to have their property actually move from District 91 to District 93."

The property that would be annexed is between the Sand Creek Golf Course on Hitt Road to South Ammon Road, down to just south of East 81st South. Woolstenhulme says it would only include about 10 to 12 homes.

But there is still a long process before things can be made final. Supporting families would have to submit a petition to the D93 and D91 school boards and get accepted. It would then go to the State Board and State Superintendent who would then approve or deny based on Hearing Officer report. Then, it would have to get approved by D91 and D93 voters.

Woolstenhulme says D91 is already aware of the situation.