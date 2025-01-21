Body found inside parked vehicle near Bonneville County landfill

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff's office is investigating a body discovered near the Peterson Hill Landfill on E. Sunnyside Road.

A passerby discovered the body inside a vehicle parked just off the side of the road.

Deputies are working to identify the victim and notify the next of kin. The Bonneville County Coroner's Office is also assisting and an autopsy is pending they said.

No other information was available.