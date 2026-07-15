Idahoans United responds to reproductive freedom initiative qualifying for November ballot

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Idaho voters will decide in November whether to establish new protections for reproductive health care, including abortion access, after the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act qualified for the general election ballot.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the initiative met the state’s signature requirements.

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Idahoans United for Women and Families, the group behind the initiative, said it submitted more than 110,000 signatures collected during a 10-month campaign.

The Secretary of State’s Office certified 75,478 valid signatures across 20 legislative districts. Idaho law requires valid signatures from at least 6% of registered voters statewide and 6% of registered voters in at least 18 of the state’s 35 legislative districts.

Clerks verified the signatures before the initiative was submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office for final review.

“Thousands of Idahoans stepped up because they believe freedom, privacy, and the right to make personal medical decisions belong to families, not politicians,” lead organizer Melanie Folwell said.

The organization said more than 1,250 volunteers gathered signatures in all 44 Idaho counties. Petition signatures met the required threshold in 20 legislative districts.

The proposed measure would establish a right to make reproductive health care decisions involving contraception, fertility treatment, prenatal and postpartum care and abortion.

It would allow abortion before fetal viability. After viability, abortion would be permitted in cases involving a medical emergency, including conditions that threaten the pregnant patient’s life or health.

The initiative would also limit the state’s ability to penalize patients, health care providers or others who assist someone in exercising the proposed rights.

Idahoans United said it will now focus on encouraging voters to support the measure during the Nov. 3 general election.

“All kinds of people, no matter their party affiliation, understand that their kitchen tables and doctors’ offices have no room for the government,” Folwell said.

A newly formed political action committee, Too Extreme for Idaho, also announced the launch of its Stop Prop 1 campaign Tuesday in opposition to the measure.

The group released results from a survey conducted by Peak Insights that it said found 52% of likely Idaho voters opposed the measure, while 41% supported it. The news release did not include details about the poll’s sample size, margin of error or methodology.

“Idaho voters see Proposition 1 for what it is — an extreme, California-style abortion measure that is out of step with the sensibilities of most Idahoans,” Dee Sarton said on behalf of the Stop Prop 1 campaign.

The group argues the measure would expand abortion access later into pregnancy, change who may provide or prescribe abortion care and reduce parental involvement in decisions involving minors.

“Stop Prop 1 will be a strong, multi-million-dollar media and grassroots campaign to communicate the truth about Prop 1,” Sarton said.

Supporters of the initiative say it would restore reproductive rights and protect access to contraception, fertility treatment, abortion care and other reproductive health services.

Pro and con arguments for the state voter pamphlet may be submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office through July 20. Voters will receive the full initiative language and selected arguments before the election.

More information from Idahoans United for Women and Families is available at BackToIdaho.com. Information from the opposition campaign is available at StopProp1.org.