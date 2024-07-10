Pay It Forward: East Idaho Youth Homes

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KXPI/KIFI) - East Idaho Youth Homes is a place with a mission to help youth feel safe in an environment where they can create an independent identity, feel a sense of belonging, and find a place to call home.

News anchor Todd Kunz wanted to see what they do and... Pay It Forward.

"Just trying to help kids on a more personal level," said case manager Elizabeth Copeland. East Idaho Youth Homes in Idaho Falls has been open for about four and a half years.

"We have a few different branches, but at its core, East Idaho Youth Homes was created to serve the youth of Idaho ages 10 to 17, mostly kids that are in the foster care system that deal with some sort of real health issues, as well as at risk youth in the community crisis, respite for people in the Idaho Falls and Ammon area," said case management and direct care supervisor, Kaitlyn Fohs. She is coming up on her four year anniversary as the longest-running employee at East Idaho Youth Homes. She said they have four youth facilities that serve kids ages 10 to 17 and about a year ago, they opened a continued care house for ages 18 to 23. She said they have had about 400 youth come through the facilities since they opened.

"Basically any family that is in crisis and in need of a 72-hour stay for their kid to stabilize, be observed. We can mark kind of what we see while they’re inside of the group home and try to stabilize them before returning them to their family and making recommendations for longer term stays," said Fohs.

They work with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and children's mental health where they do crisis respite.

Kunz asked Copeland why she serves here.

"When I was in high school, I had a best friend who had committed suicide and it negatively impacted the community that I lived in, and since then, it has been my goal to become a social worker, to work towards reducing the suicide rate in Idaho," said Copeland.

Fohs said people in the surrounding area have been supportive of their efforts trying to help at-risk youth and they appreciate it. But right now, someone is trying to enter the room. It must be time to Pay It Forward.

"It should be locked. I don't know who would be trying to come in. Hi," said Fohs to the person walking into the room and interrupting the interview, after Kunz unlocked the door.

"Hello. How are you guys?" said the man.

"I'm doing okay. How can I help you?" asked Fohs.

"Good. My name is Jake (Baggaley) and I'm with Mountain America Credit Union," said the man, as he put out his hand to shake. "Is it?"

"Kaitlyn," responded Fohs, as she shook hands with Baggaley.

"And Liz?" asked Baggaley, shaking hands with her too.

"Liz," responded Copeland, shaking hands with Baggaley.

"Right. Great to meet you guys. On behalf of Mountain American Credit Union, we wanted to come and Pay It Forward to you guys. I know that you guys are doing a ton of stuff for our community, especially for the youth, with the youth homes. You think about, like, the future leaders of America, right? And if they're going through a crisis and things are going on, we need to make sure that they're taken care of. It's amazing to have a community partner like you guys to help improve the lives of the people you know, of the youth in these communities, when they're going through crisis. And so we wanted to Pay It Forward to you guys with $500 towards your foundation," said Baggaley, as he pulled cashed out of marked envelope.

"Did you guys set this up? Oh, thank you. Thank you. I thought this was..." asked Fohs to Kunz as she began to tear up.

"You're gonna make her cry," said Copeland.

"I am. I'm like, I don't know who could possibly be coming in on this meeting, but thank you so much," said Fohs.

East Idaho Youth Homes is staffed 24/7. They said they strive to teach youth they have value and importance, while keeping them safe and encouraging their growth. If you have a teen in crisis, or know a family who could use some help, reach out to East Idaho Youth Homes here.

"Pay It Forward" stories air the second Wednesday of every month. If you know of a nonprofit organization or someone who deserves to be recognized for their contributions to the area, click on "News" then "Pay It Forward" under the menu stack at the top left of our homepage. Fill out the submission form, or send an email to news anchor Todd Kunz at todd.kunz@localnews8.com.