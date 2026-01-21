250 Trucks, One Mission: LDS Church donates 31,000 pounds of food to Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — In an effort to combat local food insecurity, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has delivered 31,000 pounds of food to the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership in Rexburg on Wednesday.

The donation is part of a nationwide collaboration with America 250, a celebration of the United States' 250 years of independence. As part of the celebration, the Church has pledged to send 250 trucks of food to pantries across the country. Rexburg was chosen as one of the cities chosen for this donation.

While the delivery took place in Rexburg, Church Communication's Director Brett Crandall says the impact will be felt far beyond city limits.

"I'm really grateful that the church is recognizing that there is a need in our local community in the Rexburg area," said Crandall. "And this doesn't just serve Rexburg, but the surrounding areas as well, like Fremont County, Jefferson County, as well as here in Madison County. And it's a great way to give to those who are less fortunate."

The donation comes at an important time for the wider area. Morgan Dortch, Upper Valley Coordinator for EICAP, notes that many Idahoans are quietly struggling to put food on the table.

"Rexburg actually has quite a bit of food insecurity," Dortch explained. "We have many families with young children and seniors living without nearby family support. They rely on these food pantries for daily necessities and pantry staples."

If you're interested in showing your support, the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership accepts donations monday throug friday between 8 AM and 4:30 PM, and they are currently looking for volunteers. For more information, click HERE.