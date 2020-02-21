LIVE: Press conference regarding Lori Vallow arrest

Rexburg Missing Children

LĪHU‘E (KIFI/KIDK) – A press conference has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Mountain Time at the Kauai Police Department Headquarters in Līhu‘e regarding the arrest of Lori Vallow. You can watch that below.

Vallow was in court Friday afternoon in Kaua‘i Fifth Circuit Court in Līhu‘e, Hawaii. You can watch that below.

Vallow's attorney couldn't get her $5 million bail lowered. Defense attorney Daniel Hempey said police knew she was on Kauai and had a lawyer who's offered to turn her in.

She faces a hearing Monday, March 2 on extradition to Idaho.

Should Vallow bailout, she is to surrender any passports to police.

