Vallow-Daybell in court Friday
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A pre-trial conference for Lori Vallow-Daybell is scheduled for Friday at 10:30 a.m before Judge Michelle Radford Mallard in Rexburg.
Attorneys for Vallow-Daybell have entered a not-guilty plea in the Madison County court case.
The case involves three misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, criminal solicitation and contempt of court.
The motion, filed Tuesday, also requests a reduction in bond and a jury trial in another location.
She is currently being held in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bond.
