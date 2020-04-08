Price gouging law in Idaho only covers 4 products

Scam Alerts

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Attorney Generals office has received over 150 complaints regarding price gouging since governor Brad Little issued an emergency declaration.

Price gouging in Idaho is when a seller is selling fuel, food, prescription drugs, or drinking water at an exorbitant or excessive price.

In Idaho, only four products are protected under the price gouging law, fuel, pharmaceuticals, food and water.

When a complaint is filed, the attorney general can investigate, negotiate, and file a law suit against the seller if they do suspect price gouging.

Some of the products in high demand at the store today aren’t protected under the price gouging law in Idaho.

“Some of our citizens are complaining justifiably so that when they go to the store for toilet paper or hand sanitizer they're seeing an extremely high price, and they write us to let us know about it and we welcome them doing so, our law doesn't cover those products. It only submits to the four,” said deputy attorney general, Brett DeLange.

For more information on price gouging in Idaho click here.

DeLange tells us other scams they are seeing are people claiming to disinfect your house from COVID-19, people asking for donations for charities that may not be legit, and with the stimulus checks, they except many scammers will try to reach out to you claiming they need your information to process the check.

“Don't respond to an email or a text or social media, or something like that saying that the government needs your information to process the check. No, they don't. These are criminals that are just trying to prey upon people who probably need that money and want to make sure they get it, well this is a sure way of losing a whole lot of money,” DeLange said.

Filing a complaint is simple and can be done online or over the phone, to file a complaint online, click here.