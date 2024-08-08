Police warn against phone scams impersonating deputies

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Local law enforcement is warning the public against phone scams.

A common scam comes from suspects posing as local law enforcement and making victims believe they have a warrant, missed jury duty, or owe some kind of fine. Some reported scams have used local law enforcement's names.

Sergeant Bryan Lovell with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office says there is never a time when law enforcement or the courts will call people and ask them for money over the phone.

If you do have a warrant for your arrest, that typically requires you to go and present yourself in person to the courts or to law enforcement.

Lovell also said scammers are getting more creative with their tactics.

"They'll use numbers and names and information from the area, from the local area where you're at. They may even have some of your personal information already and use that to try and convince you. Ultimately, if they're trying to get you to pay money in that way, be suspicious of that, chances are it's a scam."

Scammers will sometimes ask you to buy gift cards and give you the code numbers and information.

If you get a scam call, report it to the police.

