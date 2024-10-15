How to avoid getting scammed on HVAC inspections

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As the temperatures start to cool, homeowners might want to check their air conditioning before switching it off for the fall. Local News 8 spoke with a local expert to learn how to find a reputable HVAC company and avoid ones that try to scam homeowners.

"There's a lot of companies here in town that are very good. They try and be very, very honest. But there's a few companies that have come in here and are really screwing people over big time," said

Hipwell's Heating & Cooling HVAC Contractor, Brent Hipwell.

Hipwell says there are questions to ask yourself to avoid getting scammed. Does the price seem too high? Are the technicians trying to replace things that don’t need to be? Is the deal too good to be true?

"If something sounds too good to be true, it is," Hipwell said. "If somebody gives you a price of $12,000 for a new furnace...get a couple more bids."

Cold-call HVAC inspections can also be a red flag.

"While regular HVAC maintenance and inspections are crucial for identifying potential issues, some companies may try to upsell unnecessary inspections," says hvac.com.

Hipwell recommends getting a second opinion, and if a technician tells you something that just doesn't seem right, it probably isn't.