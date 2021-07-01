Arizona probable cause statement released in Lori Vallow-Daybell case

Top Stories

CHANDLER, Arizona (KIFI) – More information is being released in the investigation into Lori Vallow-Daybell by an Arizona police department.

She now faces a charge for conspiracy to commit murder in the death of her former husband, Charles Vallow.

The Chandler Police Department's newly released probable cause statement shows several concerns and red flags for investigators.

First, documents state there was turmoil in the marriage over possible infidelity.

Charles was also concerned over Lori's mental health after she said she was selected to prepare hundreds of thousands of people for the end of the world.

Investigators found several inconsistencies following Charles' death.

There were emails and texts found that suggest the death was planned and not in self-defense.

In addition, investigators found 911 was not called for 43 minutes after Charles was shot.

It was not until emergency personnel began life saving measures that they saw blood coming from Charles’ body.

That indicates no first aide was given which is the opposite of what dispatchers were told.