Man dead after truck crashes and overturns on Bone Rd.

BONNEVILLE COUNTY (KIFI)-A man is dead after his truck flipped over and crashed on Bone Road on Friday afternoon.



Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating the fatality crash.



Just after 2 p.m. on Friday reporting parties discovered an overturned pickup on Bone Rd. approximately 2 miles South of Lincoln Rd., saying there was a man trapped underneath.



Idaho Falls Fire responded with deputies and were able to free the man who was deceased at the scene.



There were no other occupants or witnesses to the crash and Deputies are continuing to investigate.



The victim’s identity has not been released pending notification of family.





(The following information is from a Bonneville County Sheriff's press release)

