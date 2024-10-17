‘Boo at the Zoo’ opening night in Idaho Falls 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many people gathered to start the Boo at the Zoo in their Halloween costumes to enjoy family-friendly games and activities, including a costume contest.

This time of year, the zoo is decked out with lights and filled with local vendors including our Local News 8 booth.

If you missed opening night, don't worry.

Boo at the Zoo will be back tomorrow and Saturday night from 5:00 p.m to 8:30 p.m.

You can walk around with friends and family to see all the animals in a merry not scary environment.

Local News 8’s Noah Farley went to see the festivities, animals, and some awesome costumes.