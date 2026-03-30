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LIVE: White House briefing on Iran negotiations and ongoing shutdown

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a briefing, Photo Date: 02/25/2025
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White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt holds a briefing, Photo Date: 02/25/2025
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Published 10:27 AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is scheduled to take the podium this afternoon to address the ongoing negotiations with Iran.

President Trump has described the negotiations as "very good" despite continued military tensions with the Middle Eastern nation. Leavitt is also expected to comment on the status of the prolonged partial government shutdown.

The White House briefing is scheduled to begin at 1 PM EST (11 AM MST). Watch Secretary Leavitt's live address to the press below.

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