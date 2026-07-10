Boise man charged with first-degree murder in Greenbelt killing

By: KIVI Staff

Posted 8:24 PM, Jul 09, 2026

and last updated 3:16 AM, Jul 10, 2026

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police have arrested a man in connection with the killing of 25-year-old Jordan Harbst, whose death along the Greenbelt sparked a homicide investigation earlier this week.

Ross Allen Wardlaw, 41, of Boise, was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder, according to the Boise Police Department.

Police said evidence indicates Wardlaw attacked Harbst shortly after midnight Monday while Harbst was traveling along the Boise River Greenbelt near 11th Street. Investigators said Wardlaw stabbed Harbst multiple times, leading to his death.

Detectives identified Wardlaw as the suspect following their investigation, and police said he was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. He was later booked into the Ada County Jail.

Police said Wardlaw and Harbst were not known to each other and there was no known altercation before the stabbing.

“Our hearts are with the family and friends of Jordan Harbst,” Boise Police Chief Chris Dennison said in a news release. “Boise Police detectives, officers, and professional staff have been working around the clock to find answers and locate the person responsible for Jordan’s tragic death.”

Idaho News 6 previously interviewed Wardlaw

Idaho News 6 previously interviewed Wardlaw less than two weeks before his arrest as part of a story about cooling resources available to Boise’s unhoused population.

Wardlaw spoke with Idaho News 6 downtown neighborhood reporter Sahana Patel about Corpus Commons, a resource center that provides services to people experiencing homelessness near the Greenbelt. During that interview, Wardlaw said the organization had helped him through some of his hardest days.

"Everybody kind of like takes care of each other and stuff like that," Wardlaw said at the time. "Sometimes I volunteer here and do the cleaning and stuff like that, just to try to pay it back — but I can never really pay it back, you know what I mean."

READ MORE | Boise cooling spaces expand to protect unhoused residents from summer heat dangers

Boise police confirmed to Idaho News 6 that the man arrested in connection with Harbst’s death is the same individual who was interviewed for the previous story.

About the victim

Harbst was 25 years old. His family and friends described him as someone who brought light to those around him.

A verified GoFundMe has been created to support Harbst’s family with funeral expenses and other costs following his death.

What's next

Wardlaw is scheduled to appear in Ada County Court for an arraignment Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Detectives are asking anyone who may have had contact with Wardlaw in the days before or after the killing to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

Idaho News 6 will continue following this case and provide updates as more information becomes available.

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