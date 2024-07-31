Register early to avoid lines on Election Day

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This year’s election could have one of the biggest voter turnouts we have seen in a long time.

To avoid long lines at the polls, local election workers say to make sure you are registered before election day.

Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon said now is the time to check your voter registration status.

"If you have voted in Bannock County for ten years but moved last year, you need to update your voter registration,” Dixon said. “And if you have gotten married and changed your name, you need to update your voter registration. We have a list on the Bannock County website that talks about all of the reasons that you might need to update. And the reason to do that is that on Election Day, you can do a same-day voter registration, but when you do that, it creates long lines, and it's going to be a busy election. So, we're just wanting to encourage people to go ahead and check that registration. You can do that at the Secretary of State's website."

To check your voter registration status, go to voteidaho.gov, or you can call your county elections office.

Registration will still be available at the polls, but you may have to wait in line.