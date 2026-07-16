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DOE leadership visits Idaho Cleanup Project, highlights cleanup work supporting nuclear research

IDAHO CLEANUP PROJECT
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Published 6:42 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — A top U.S. Department of Energy official visited eastern Idaho last week to get a firsthand look at cleanup efforts underway at the Idaho National Laboratory Site.

Assistant Secretary of Environmental Management Tim Walsh toured several facilities involved in radioactive waste cleanup and used fuel storage, meeting with workers and project leaders during the visit.

According to the Department of Energy, the cleanup work plays a key role in supporting ongoing research at Idaho National Laboratory while helping the federal government meet commitments made to the state of Idaho.

Walsh said he was impressed by the work being done by Idaho Cleanup Project employees.

"My visit to Idaho reaffirmed the efficiency, innovation and technical expertise demonstrated by the ICP team," Walsh said. "Their commitment to safe, effective cleanup operations not only allows DOE to fulfill our obligations to Idaho but also creates new opportunities for the Idaho National Laboratory to lead the way in nuclear energy research and development that will power America's future."

DOE officials said recent cleanup milestones have helped make additional nuclear research possible at INL.

The Idaho Cleanup Project is responsible for treating radioactive waste, managing spent nuclear fuel and removing aging facilities that have completed their missions.

The project operates at the INL Site west of Idaho Falls and is managed by Idaho Environmental Coalition under a Department of Energy contract.

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Par Kermani

Reporter/MMJ at Local News 8 KIFI in Idaho Falls. 2024 Utah Journalism Award recipient and honors graduate from Weber State University.

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