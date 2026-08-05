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Tyler Wyatt extends hitting streak to 25 games, Chukars lose 9-6

Will Syslo
By
today at 10:14 PM
Published 10:24 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Boise Hawks defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars nine-six recently at Melaleuca Field, overcoming a mid-game rally by the home team. The victory came in the second game of a six-game series between the two clubs.

Despite the loss, Idaho Falls outfielder Tyler Wyatt extended his hitting streak to 25 games. The Chukars briefly took a five-four lead in the fourth inning after trailing by four runs, but Boise scored five unanswered runs to secure the win.

Boise pitcher Ryan Radkey started the contest by keeping the Idaho Falls lineup hitless through the first three innings. Radkey recorded three strikeouts during his outing before the Chukars' offense began to produce in the fourth frame.

The Idaho Falls rally started when Ty Dooley hit a single into the outfield. After a double play, Sam Canton reached base with a hit through the right side of the infield. Wyatt then extended his hitting streak to 25 games with a base hit that placed runners at the corners with two outs.

Justin Trimble drove in a runner from third base with a hit back up the middle to bring the score to four-one. The play marked Trimble's 92nd RBI of the season. Parker Lester later drew a walk with the bases loaded, which allowed another run to score and narrowed the Boise lead to four-two.

Wes Mitchell gave the Chukars a temporary lead with a bases-clearing double off the top of the left-field wall. The hit drove in three runs to put Idaho Falls ahead five-four. The Hawks eventually reclaimed the lead to finish with a three-run victory.

Idaho Falls now sits tied for 5th in the Pioneer League second half standings with Billings, and are 7.5 games back of first place.

Article Topic Follows: Sports
Boise Hawks
Idaho Falls Chukars
Justin Trimble
Melaleuca Field
Parker Lester
Ryan Radkey
Sam Canton
Ty Dooley
Tyler Wyatt
Wes Mitchell

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