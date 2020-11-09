Search for new Utah State football coach is on

Sports

LOGAN, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - Utah State is looking for a new head football coach after Gary Andersen was let go on Saturday. The 0-3 Aggies have lost by and average of 28 points per game.

In a news conference Monday, Athletic Director John Hartwell explained the decision. "That's not the product he wanted. That's not what I want. That's not what any of Aggie nation wanted. It was not just a matter of where we were, it was the trajectory of the program."

The nationwide search for a permanent replacement began immediately. Hartwell says it will be wide open.

"I don't want to establish any preconceived parameters. I want us to find the best guy for this job. Do they have to have coached here, lived here, have a certain number of people on the staff that have been here? No."

Defensive co-coordinator Franke Maile is the interim head coach for the remainder of the season. He previously served as interim coach for Utah State in the 2018 New Mexico Bowl after Matt Wells left for the Texas Tech job.

Maile says his focus is on the players. "The next five weeks we owe to these kids. Everything that we know, everything that we are mind, body and soul, we have to give to these kids."

Utah State hosts Fresno State Saturday at 12:30 pm.