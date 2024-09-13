High School Football Preview: Week Three

IDAHO FALLS (KIFI) - Week Three of the high school football season will trade some notable absences for several high-octane match-ups.

Several East Idaho teams will be conspicuous by their absence on Friday the 13th. Bonneville, Firth, Shelley, and Soda Springs have bye weeks. Highland does not play until Saturday.

Madison Bobcats at Skyline Grizzlies - 7:00 p.m.

These two apex predators should cause sparks to fly on the gridiron. Madison, ranked fifth in 6A by this week’s media polls, is yet to taste defeat this season. They began the season with convincing wins over Bonneville and Hillcrest, then squeaked out a one-score victory over Middleton last week.

Skyline is a 5A team with a 1-1 record, but the media polls rank them second in their class. That one loss was a 26-20 outing against Utah’s defending state champions. Their first in-conference game resulted in a 42-0 routing of Blackfoot.

Bishop Kelly Knights at Rigby Trojans - 7:00 p.m.

Like Madison-Skyline, this is another cross-class contest where the outcome could go either way. East Idaho last saw the Knights in a Week One win over Bonneville. This is the second and final trip to this side of the state for the defending 5A champions, who are projected to repeat the feat.

The Trojans are ranked sixth in 6A and could continue to climb the polls as the season goes on. Rigby rebounded from a Week Zero loss to Coeur d’Alene with seriously impressive wins against Wasatch (UT) and Moses Lake (WA).

This is not just one of two home games for Rigby this year, but their Homecoming game as well. Make sure to arrive by 6:45 p.m. to see Idaho’s largest American flag utilized in a pre-game ceremony.

Star Valley (WY) Braves at Sugar-Salem Diggers - 7:00 p.m.

This game has the potential to be an absolute banger. Star Valley are back-to-back Wyoming 3A champions and gunning for a three-peat. Their season has begun with a 44-0 win against Shelley and a 49-13 win against Preston.

Sugar-Salem may need no introduction. Also three-peat state title contenders, the Diggers have out-scored opponents 140-6 through three games this season. These teams seem evenly matched on paper, but seeing as Sugar-Salem hasn’t lost since 2021, it’s hard to bet against them.

Hillcrest Knights at Thunder Ridge Titans - 7:00 p.m.

The 5A Knights are punching up into 6A for the second time this season. Their first attempt was a 41-24 Week One loss to Madison. Their subsequent 46-28 Civil War win against Bonneville showed why they’re a team to take seriously.

While Hillcrest is an offense-heavy team, the 6A Titans are the opposite. They effectively shut down Idaho Falls and Centennial 20-13 and 21-3 respectively. Both of those teams are now 0-2, though, so Hillcrest will serve as Thunder Ridge’s first real challenge.

Blackfoot Broncos at Pocatello Thunder - 7:00 p.m.

The Broncos have already outdone their winless previous season, taking down Preston in Week One. A 42-0 loss to Skyline brought Blackfoot back down to Earth. This will be their second tough test in a row.

Pocatello, ranked fifth in the media polls, are looking like contenders this year. The Thunder defeated Skyview 29-23 and Idaho Falls 35-16. This game will also be their home opener, which should provide an additional boost.

While Local News 8 plans to bring you plenty of highlights, we can't go to every game and we can't film every play. If there's something you think we need to show, like a close game or a great play, we want to hear from you. Please email your scores and videos to sports@localnews8.com!