The Bonneville Bees take on the Idaho Falls Tigers

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A little love for one another during the coin toss, with Idaho Falls wearing blue hearts in honor of the Thunder Ridge student who passed away from a car crash last Sunday.

Now to the kickoff, Idaho Falls loses the coin toss and receives the ball first, and gets a touchback.

Bradley Elason runs all over the field but can not escape the swarm of Bees as Bonneville gets the sack.

The Bees get the ball and their drive isn't going so well either, as this lateral gets blown up by Stockton Kump.

Now back to the Tigers and they get the ball moving with this throw from Elason to number 5 who is not listed on their roster.

Now down near the goal Idaho Falls is looking to score however the swarm comes again and gets the sack.

Early second quarter and Bonneville is looking to make a drive downfield however no need as Brock Faulkner hits Aiden Mora for a 75 yard scamper to the house.

Bonneville goes on to win this game 27 to 14.