Teton Timberwolves get deja vu playing Sugar-Salem 

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI) – It is a repeat of last year's state championship game with Sugar-Salem High School versus the Teton Timberwolves

Senior night kicks off with Dawson Mcinelly on the return and he goes all the way to the twenty-six-yard line.

On fourth and sixth Sugar-Salem go for three and it is good to put them on the board,

Timberwolves are able to respond with this handoff to Jack Joyce and he runs in from the six. Teton up 7 to 3.

Sugar-Salem hands off to Mcinelly and he finds the opening and runs home for the touchdown.

In the second quarter, QB Frank Fillmore keeps the ball finds the opening, and runs sixty-one yards to extend the lead.

And Sugar Salem would run away with this one,

The final score 45 to 7...