Basketball

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot beat Skyline, 48-46 to pick up their second win in High Country Conference play.

Esperanza Vergara had a team-high 12 points for the Broncos. Mattie Olson led the Grizzlies with 15 points.

Blackfoot hosts Hillcrest for a conference game on Tuesday. Skyline travels to Thunder Ridge on Tuesday.