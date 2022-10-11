Sugar-Salem leads in 3A while West Side reclaims 2A top spot in latest media polls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A wild week in high school football action led to some major shuffling in this week's High School Football Media Polls.

2A saw the most movement, with West Side taking the top spot by one point over Bear Lake, even though the Bears won their head-to-head matchup and garnered more first-place votes. Aberdeen and North Fremont sit third and fourth, respectively.

Plus, in 3A, Sugar-Salem still holds the advantage after a bye week, while South Fremont takes fourth from Teton in a flip-flop after the Cougars' win over the Timberwolves.

Also of note, Highland re-entered the 5A poll after an incredible comeback win over Rigby, but it wasn't enough to pass the Trojans. Rigby and Highland round out that poll in fourth and fifth.