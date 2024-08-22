Skip to Content
What is your ‘hot mess?’ – Show after the Show

By , ,
today at 10:05 AM
Published 10:17 AM

Sit down with Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz to hear about what's going on today. They even take you behind the scenes of what goes on in the newsroom and studio.

Here's what you can find out on today's Show after the Show:

  • Linda Larsen's relaxing new desk decoration.
  • Lainey Wilson puts the smack down on online trolls.
  • What's your 'hot mess?' Call us 208-534-9957 to tell us. Jeff shares his.
  • More

The Show after the Show is a relaxed, table-talk, podcast-like episode. Share your thoughts, comment below!

News Team

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

