North Fork Fire Department hosting Annual Pancake Breakfast – Show after the Show

today at 10:14 AM
Join Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz as they unpack what's going on around town. Today they talk about:

  • Candy corn pizza. Hit or miss? Would you try it?
  • A Taste of Ireland coming to Idaho Falls on Sunday. Watch Kailey and Producer Maggie try the Irish Jig. You can still get tickets for Sunday's performance.
  • North Fork Fire Department near Salmon hosting their annual pancake breakfast and raffle starting at 11 a.m.
  • More.

