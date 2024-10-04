North Fork Fire Department hosting Annual Pancake Breakfast – Show after the Show

Join Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz as they unpack what's going on around town. Today they talk about:

Candy corn pizza. Hit or miss? Would you try it?

A Taste of Ireland coming to Idaho Falls on Sunday. Watch Kailey and Producer Maggie try the Irish Jig. You can still get tickets for Sunday's performance.

North Fork Fire Department near Salmon hosting their annual pancake breakfast and raffle starting at 11 a.m.

