Several storms with rain and snow to start 2021

Local Forecast

A plume of moisture is taking aim to our region with passing rain and snow showers. Winds are expected to increase as well, with the storm arriving on Sunday. Look for a chance of snow arriving Friday night and Saturday morning. Rain and snow with gusty winds for Sunday, will keep snowfall amounts low for most of the Snake River Plain. However, areas like Ashton north to Island Park and our local mountains will see some good snowfall amounts.

Saturday, Cloudy with a chance of snow in the Snake River Plain, highs into the lower 30's. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday, snow and rain with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's for the Snake River Plain. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 MPH.

Monday, scattered rain and snow showers with highs into the upper 30's to lower 40's. Gusty winds at 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday, chance of rain and snow with gusty winds, highs into the mid 30's.