Scattered snow, rain showers late Friday into Saturday, areas of Fog Sunday
Our slow moving storm system is making its last mark on the region with scattered rain and snow showers tonight and Saturday morning. We'll see highs into mid 30's for the Snake River Plain for Saturday and Sunday. As high pressure briefly builds back into the region for Sunday, we'll see areas of freezing fog in the morning, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Lighter winds will be with us Sunday and Monday. Another Storm system approaches for Tuesday and Wednesday, with more rain and snow showers.
AVALANCHE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS OF
EASTERN IDAHO.
- WHAT…AVALANCHE WARNING. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS HIGH ON ALL
SLOPES. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED SLIDES ARE VERY LIKELY.
- WHERE…THE CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS OF EASTERN IDAHO.
- WHEN…NOW UNTIL 4 AM MST SUNDAY.
- IMPACTS…A LARGE AMOUNT OF NEW SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS ARE
CREATING UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER A WIDE AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD STAY OFF OF…AND OUT FROM
UNDERNEATH…SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES. AVALANCHES MAY RUN
LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS. CHOOSE
CONSERVATIVE TERRAIN.
CONSULT WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION.
SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE
COVERAGE AREA OF THIS OR ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. CHECK
WWW.AVALANCHE.ORG FOR YOUR CLOSEST AVALANCHE CENTER.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION..
THIS WARNING DOES NOT APPLY TO SKI AREAS WHERE AVALANCHE
MITIGATION MEASURES ARE PERFORMED.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM MST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…Moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to
8 inches possible above 6500 feet with 1 to 3 inches across
lower slopes and valleys.
- WHERE…From Teton valley south through Palisades to the Bear
Lake region, including Georgetown and Fish Creek Summits.
- WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult or hazardous at
times. Expect possible highway or road closure due to drifting
of snow.
