Scattered snow, rain showers late Friday into Saturday, areas of Fog Sunday

Our slow moving storm system is making its last mark on the region with scattered rain and snow showers tonight and Saturday morning. We'll see highs into mid 30's for the Snake River Plain for Saturday and Sunday. As high pressure briefly builds back into the region for Sunday, we'll see areas of freezing fog in the morning, with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Lighter winds will be with us Sunday and Monday. Another Storm system approaches for Tuesday and Wednesday, with more rain and snow showers.

AVALANCHE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS OF

EASTERN IDAHO.

WHAT…AVALANCHE WARNING. THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS HIGH ON ALL

SLOPES. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED SLIDES ARE VERY LIKELY. WHERE…THE CENTENNIAL MOUNTAINS OF EASTERN IDAHO.

WHEN…NOW UNTIL 4 AM MST SUNDAY.

IMPACTS…A LARGE AMOUNT OF NEW SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS ARE

CREATING UNSTABLE CONDITIONS OVER A WIDE AREA.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

BACKCOUNTRY TRAVELERS SHOULD STAY OFF OF…AND OUT FROM

UNDERNEATH…SLOPES STEEPER THAN 30 DEGREES. AVALANCHES MAY RUN

LONG DISTANCES AND CAN RUN INTO MATURE FORESTS. CHOOSE

CONSERVATIVE TERRAIN.

CONSULT WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION.

SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE

COVERAGE AREA OF THIS OR ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. CHECK

WWW.AVALANCHE.ORG FOR YOUR CLOSEST AVALANCHE CENTER.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION..

THIS WARNING DOES NOT APPLY TO SKI AREAS WHERE AVALANCHE

MITIGATION MEASURES ARE PERFORMED.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM MST SATURDAY…