Local Forecast

A weak system will move through the region this Friday, we'll see just a few mountain rain showers, with cloud cover for the rest of us.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows into the lower 30's with winds around 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Frost in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 60's. Winds around 10 MPH.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 60's to lower 70's.