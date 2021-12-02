AM Fog and Warm for December

GOOD YAWNING FELLOW BABIES!

Morning fog around the area with temps in the 20's and wc in the upper teens for some. High pressure continues to edge out any precip and we'll be warmer than usual.

After the fog rolls out, sunny conditions winds with slight breezes between 5-10 mph. Highs in the upper 40's to upper 50's in the lower valley.

With a front coming through today, slightly cooler tomorrow, but still mostly clear. moisture drops in for the weekend with snow showers for central Idaho and western wy Saturday and Sunday late.. Best chances for snow and rain/snow mix Monday expecially for the valley. Snowfall levels in the mountains are expected much need 6" to foot of snow. Isolated, scattered showers roll into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Winds are expected to ramp up on Saturday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40's for Friday and Saturday before decreasing down to the 30's by Tuesday and into next week and feleing more like December