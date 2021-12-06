Mostly cloudy for Tuesday, with some snow and winds

We have an active northwest flow, with scattered snow showers tonight, along with some gusty winds. Overnight lows will be just below freezing in the Snake River Plain, with temps around 30°. Another cold front arrives Wednesday, with snow showers later in the afternoon and evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the Plain. More snow for areas near the Wyoming and Montana state lines. Highs into the lower 30's for Idaho Falls, with highs into the lower 40's around Pocatello.

WEDNESDAY: A chance of rain and snow with highs into the 40's, along with gusty winds at 15-35 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered snow in the morning, with some clearing in the afternoon. Highs into the lower 30's, with gusty winds at 15-35 MPH.

FRIDAY: Sunny and cold, with highs into the upper 20's.