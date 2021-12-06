Snow, rain, wind for tonight

Cloudy, gloomy, windy 20-30mph gusts and blowing snow / rain are all apart of the system that has slowed just enough to weaken the snow chances for any significant accumulation outside of the higher elevations. We'll cool to around 33 for Idaho Falls tonight. Look for SW winds tonight (tie down the decorations) slushy conditions and an inch of snow across the valley, more for the mountain areas. There' s more cold air plunging into our area by mid-week that will help create snow chances and freeze things up dropping lows into the teens by weekend.

Some patchy fog is possible with the current system and blowing snow will add to visibility issues for the remainder of this storm.