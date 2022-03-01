Warmer temps with a few showers, Wednesday and Thursday

High pressure to our south, moving in mild air and pushing back on showers to our north.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows into the mid 20's and a slight chance of mountain rain/snow.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the lower to mid 40's. A slight chance of rain and snow, mostly into the mountains.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies, a slight risk of high elevation snow and rain showers. Highs into the mid 40's to the lower 50's.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY: Scattered snow and rain showers with highs mid 30's, gusty winds with mostly cloudy skies.