Warm temps for Thursday, with a chance of snow and rain this weekend

High pressure to our south, with stormy weather to our north through Montana and north Idaho. Overnight, look for mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of mountain rain/snow showers. Overnight lows are looking to get back into the upper 20's. For Thursday, we'll have partly cloudy skies, highs into the lower 50's throughout the Snake River Plain. Winds will be light at 5-10 MPH, with mostly cloudy skies into the evening. Friday temperatures will lower slightly, as we begin to break down the ridge of high pressure. Expect cloudy skies for Friday afternoon and evening, with a slight chance of snow. Scattered snow and rain showers are moving through for Saturday with colder temperatures. Highs for Saturday, will be into the mid to upper 30's. After this weekend storm system clears, colder air takes hold from the north, with freezing highs for the approaching workweek.