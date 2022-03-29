Nicer Wednesday, more showers Thursday

We have a weak ridge of high pressure pushing back in from the south for Wednesday. With that high pressure we'll see warmer temps into the 50's and 60's and a breeze at 10-15 MPH. Another round of stormy weather arrives Thursday with scattered rain, snow, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Lows into the upper 20's to lower 30's. Windy with winds at 10-20 MPH, with a few isolated showers.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs into the upper 50's to the lower 60's. Winds at 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow with gusty winds. Highs into the lower 50's.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the mid 50's.