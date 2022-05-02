Skip to Content
Gusty winds, showers and thunderstorms

An area of low pressure will move through the region Monday night into Tuesday with scattered showers, snow and thunderstorms.

OVENRIGHT: Rain and snow showers, with a chance of thunder. Low around the mid 30's for the Snake Rive Plain, with a south southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

TUESDAY: Snow and rain with highs into the mid to upper 40's. Winds at 15-25 mph, with gusts at 20-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny for much of eastern Idaho, with a slight chance of rain and snow for western Wyoming. Highs into the lower 60's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 1 to 3 inches, except 4 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
  • WHERE…Island Park, Kilgore, Monida Pass, Dubois, Spencer.
  • WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute on Tuesday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, except 6 to 14 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
  • WHERE…Galena, Galena Summit, Stanley, Clayton, Copper Basin.
  • WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute Monday and morning commute Tuesday.
