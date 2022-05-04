High pressure May the fourth be with you

Morning pockets of dense fog giving way to sunshine later. We begin in the 30's with light breezes and a slight wind chill. You'll need your sunglasses and dress in layers as highs head into the upper 60's for Salmon, low-to-mid 60's in the valley, 50's in mountains. Fog will burn through by mid morning and we'll be at 50 by the noon hour and I'll have an updated look into the weekend for you .

Hint: the next 2 days are winners, and the warmth continues tomorrow. But it is the warm before the storm, so get your outdoor activities in this afternoon or into tomorrow to enjoy above normal temperatures.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather