Scattered snow and rain showers moving into the region

A large area of low pressure is working in from the northwest, this will usher in stormy weather for the next few days.

OVERNIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with winds at 15-25 MPH, under cloudy skies.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of thunderstorms, rain and snow showers. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Highs into the mid 60's for the Snake River Plain

SATURDAY: A chance of rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds. Highs into the upper 50's, with wind gusts at 15-35 MPH.

SUNDAY: Snow and rain showers with highs into the upper 40's to the lower 50's. A slight chance of a thunderstorm with mostly cloudy skies.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

