More wet weather for Wednesday

KIFI Weather

An area of low pressure to our south, continues to push in rain and snow showers for late Tuesday and Wednesday. Colder air will move down from the north as we move closer to the weekend.

Overnight: Rain and snow showers with lows in the mid 30’s. Winds at 10-20 mph, with New snow accumulation through the early morning hours.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers with highs in the upper 30’s. winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Cold with highs in the mid to upper 20’s. Partly sunny, southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

