We are not done with the snow

Morning snow then rain and then sun as winds pick up tonight from SW 30mph. We can forecast another good round of snow for late tonight and tomorrow into the day 1-2" for the valley communities possibly, scattering by afternoon, as a ridge of high pressure pumps up extra cold air. Winds shift today with some sunshine later from N 5-10mph.

Highs will be in the low 40's and we'll freeze again tonight. Then Thursday we hit highs only in the 20's and lose any resemblance of heat as low high the tweens and single digits and even sub-zero temperatures for the mountains. It will be dry and cold through the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather