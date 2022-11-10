Snow ending and more cold air enters

Lingering snow from the storm that came through make this morning slick. Temps in the low 20's to mid-to-upper 20's today with winds SW 10-20+mph, making wind chills in the teens and single digits. More cold air with high pressure and dry conditions with some sunshine later. Snow clears from the picture for most by midday, early afternoon showers are possible, and snow exits the highlands of the valley and the mountains in Wyoming by early afternoon. Lows tonight in the teens and a sunny repeat of a frozen day tomorrow, upper 20's for highs for Veteran's Day. Lows plummet for tomorrow night and slam into the tweens and single digits, some below 0°.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather