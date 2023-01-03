Cloudy patchy fog and flurries

We're stuck in the 20's for today and tonight and tomorrow before we mix it up with rain and snow showers. Scattered showers with fog and slick conditions remain with light winds 5-10. There maybe a moment of sun before a push of more clouds eases into the lower valley today and insulates us overnight.

We've to mountain temperatures at 25 for Jackson and mid to upper teens today for the central areas.

Slight chances of snow for every today and then the most moisture arrives into Thursday. We could see 4-6" for the eastern areas of Idaho and western Wyoming once this system is done Friday. Highs will jump into the upper 30's Thursday/Friday and 40's for some with warm winds from the south, so some will see rain and snow/slushy fest.