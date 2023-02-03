Quiet weather for Saturday, snow expected Sunday

A few isolated light snow showers tonight, but mostly dry weather expected for Saturday.

Our next Pacific storm system, arrives Sunday and carries over into Monday morning. There is the potential for a Snake River Plain convergence zone forming Monday morning.

Overnight lows for Friday night and Saturday morning will dip down to about 10°. Mostly cloudy skies, with a slight chance of snow.

Partly cloudy for Saturday, with a high near 30°

Sunday, scattered snow showers after lunch. A high temperature in the mid 30’s, with winds at 10-15 mph, gusts around 20 mph. 1-2" of new snow possible by the evening for areas of the Snake River Plain. More scattered snow showers overnight. A low around 20°, with gusty winds. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible overnight.

Monday, snow possible in the morning and midday. A high in the lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain.