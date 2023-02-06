Morning snow chances – partial clearing later
Morning snow and winter weather advisory still up this morning for eastern Idaho and western Wyoming through 12noon. Winds are gusty 15-30+mph making wind chills believable at about 15 degrees with actual air temps at 29-35 today for the valley. Radar indicated accumulations overnight into 7am this morning range from .5" in Pocatello to 2" in the country at Rigby. Lows tonight with fog developing as high pressure ridge over us, in the low to mid 20's. Milder again tomorrow - 30's.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather