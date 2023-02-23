Chance of snow Thursday evening, partly cloudy with a slight snow risk Friday

We’re seeing a few snow showers tonight, off an area of low pressure over Oregon. That area of low pressure is moving south for Friday and Saturday, taking away most of the snow chances for our region. Another system from the northwest, arrives on Sunday, with snow off and on through Wednesday.

Overnight lows around 5°, for the Snake River Plain. Mostly cloudy, with a slight chance of snow. Wind chill values as low as -7. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Partly cloudy for Friday, with a high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. North northeast wind 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Saturday is mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain. Some clouds and light snow for the mountainous regions. A high near 33° for the Snake River Plain.

Increasing clouds for Sunday, with a risk of snow for Sunday afternoon. Highs in the mid 30’s, new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.