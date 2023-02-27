More snow to start end of February
Mostly cloudy with winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings in effect through 11am tomorrow morning. Highland areas will receive more snow and valley snows around 30% before afternoon. Higher chances of snows into tonight and early tomorrow and later Tuesday for the valley. 1-2" into tomorrow evening. 4-8" for mountain communities. Download our weather app and keep up with temps for today starting in the 20's and headed toward 30 for the afternoon. Winds will head toward 15-20+ mph from SSW and could gust to 30mph. Mud Lake saw a wind gust of 53 mph earlier.
Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather