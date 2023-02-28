Skip to Content
today at 4:06 PM
Lighter winds with some snow for Wednesday

Winds will slowly taper off tonight after a cold front came through early Tuesday. We have an area of low pressure moving to our south for Wednesday. This low-pressure center, will lower temperatures back close to zero for lows. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday, will struggle to get into the upper 20’s.

Overnight, scattered snow with winds at 10-20 mph. Overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper teens.

Wednesday, Chance of snow with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs around 30° for the Snake River Plain. Winds around 10 mph.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with snow late in the evening and overnight. Highs in the mid 20’s, with winds around 5-10 mph.

Snow for Friday with cloudy skies. Increasing winds with highs in the mid to upper 20’s. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

