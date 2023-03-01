Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:00 AM

Lingering snows to start today

High pressure into tonight and much colder air to blast us into the cellar. Huddle up with lows in the singles tonight. We'll see another light snowfall this morning as we let this system drift to the upper valley and move along ahead of cold air. Less wind today 10-15 mph and highs in the low 30's and 20's in the mountains with continued lingering showers today.

Tomorrow will be dry and mid 20's before snows tomorrow night bring us another shot an inch or so for most , then off day for showers Saturday and more snow back for Sunday. Highs in the upper 20's and nightly lows after snows kick back to the single digits, back and forth temps with this system pattern.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content