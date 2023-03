A lot of cold air zooms in after clearing our last system out, winds are calmer, 10-15, making for wind chills below zero as we approach sun up. Mostly cloudy and highs in the mid 20's as a pacific system slams in here for later. Winter weather advisory in effect now for upper Idaho mountains and snow begin in our mountains by afternoon. 30% chance of snow tomorrow.

