Snow and gusty winds
Gusty winds with snow on the way for Thursday night and Friday morning.
Overnight, scattered snow and lows in the mid 20’s. Gusty winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.
For Friday, we’ll see snow in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20’s with winds at 15-25 mph.
Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with highs in the lower 20’s. A chance of snow, with more snow arriving Saturday night. 1-2" of new snow possible by early Sunday.
Sunday, a chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
with 7 to 11 inches for ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph. Blowing and drifting of snow is likely.
- WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and the Caribou Range including
Antelope Flats, Swan Valley, Pine Creek Pass and Victor.
- WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
will likely significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning commute.