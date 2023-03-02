Snow and gusty winds

Gusty winds with snow on the way for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Overnight, scattered snow and lows in the mid 20’s. Gusty winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

For Friday, we’ll see snow in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20’s with winds at 15-25 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with highs in the lower 20’s. A chance of snow, with more snow arriving Saturday night. 1-2" of new snow possible by early Sunday.

Sunday, a chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

5 PM MST FRIDAY…