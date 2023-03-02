Skip to Content
Local Forecast
today at 4:38 PM
Snow and gusty winds

KIFI Weather

Gusty winds with snow on the way for Thursday night and Friday morning.

Overnight, scattered snow and lows in the mid 20’s. Gusty winds at 10-20 mph, with gusts around 25 mph.

For Friday, we’ll see snow in the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 20’s with winds at 15-25 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Saturday, with highs in the lower 20’s. A chance of snow, with more snow arriving Saturday night. 1-2" of new snow possible by early Sunday.

Sunday, a chance of snow, mostly cloudy, with a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
5 PM MST FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
    with 7 to 11 inches for ridgetops. Winds gusting as high as 35
    mph. Blowing and drifting of snow is likely.
  • WHERE…Big Hole Mountains and the Caribou Range including
    Antelope Flats, Swan Valley, Pine Creek Pass and Victor.
  • WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
    will likely significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
    conditions will likely impact the morning commute.
